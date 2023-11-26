BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One local organization rang in the holiday spirit today with their entire community.

American Legion Post 77 in Neffs, Ohio along with the Ladies Auxiliary of the post, held their 2nd annual Christmas Parade today.

The parade is an old Neffs community tradition that started around 30 years ago.

After not having the parade for quite some time, the Legion and Auxiliary decided to start it back up last year.

Last year’s parade was so successful that the size of it doubled this year in terms of participants.

The parade featured several local organizations, the Bellaire Marching Band and Cheerleaders, and, of course, was rounded out with an appearance from Santa himself.

The parade organizers shared what a special event it is for the entire community.

”So we have floats and fire trucks and decorated vehicles and dogs, so everybody’s happy.” Paula Peters | American Legion Post 77, Ladies Auxiliary

”It’s good being a veterans organization representing the community like this, and I think it’s a positive effect on everybody.” Joe Peters | Commander, American Legion Post 77

The parade kicked off at 2 p.m. today and saw several community members come out to share in the holiday fun.