Neighborhood crime watch meetings continue in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The pandemic interrupted a lot of critical things since it began back in March of 2020, including neighborhood crime watch meetings with the Wheeling Police Department.



Thankfully these meetings are resuming, giving citizens the chance to meet with local law enforcement in an informal setting to discuss things that are going on in the community. Tonight at Temple Shalom, just the third meeting since the pandemic began took place.

“Well we are going to continue to do these at 23 Bethany Pike, which is Temple Shalom. 7:00 on the second Tuesday of every month until further notice. We’re going to continue to do this.” Jerry Sklavounakis, Wheeling City Council, Ward 4

These meetings are informal, and anyone can attend. As always, stay with 7NEWS for any updates on these neighborhood crime watch meetings.