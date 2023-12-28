BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new outpatient health clinic with a focus on addiction recovery is opening their third location in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Next Wednesday starting at 9 a.m., Eagle Healthworks will open their doors to begin serving people in Belmont County and surrounding areas.

President, Dennis Eagleeye, says these clinics and the way they help people is personal to him, especially since he has overcome a battle with addiction.

“We do counseling for everybody. For people who require or need medication. We do prescribe medication for opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, we treat for stimulant use disorder, and any other substance abuse that may be. We are not a fly by night organization, we are fully certified with the state of Ohio mental health and addiction services. We are in the process of being fully certified with West Virginia as well.” Dennis Eagleeye | President, Eagle Healthworks

Eagleeye says they provide care regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

He says their goal is to help people in their recovery, not be another barrier.

Eagle Healthworks was established in October of 2019.

Visit their website for more details on how to receive care.

Locations:

300 Howard St, Bridgeport, OH 43912

209 Seneca Ave # A, Byesville, OH 43723

14882 OH-13, Thornville, OH 43076