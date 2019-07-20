New Amish shop opens in Wheeling

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)

Food lovers don’t have to travel far for fresh Amish food anymore… because Amish country is coming to Wheeling.

A brand new Amish food store just opened this morning. It’s called “A Touch of Amish” and it’s located at 1128 National Road.

They carry all of your favorite Amish baked goods, cheeses, and more! Store Owners, Kevin and Anne Carroll said, doors opened at 8a.m. and within a few short hours, they had already sold out of hundreds of baked goods.

The Carrolls said, the first day success could be attributed to their already well-known reputation at local pop-up-shops.

“We were doing pop-up shows, festivals, craft shows and things like that. The popularity grew and grew and we started doing consinment stores here and there and people were always asking where I’d be next. So, the idea came up and the space became available so we decided to take the plunge and now they can find us here,” said Kevin Carroll.

Fresh breads and baked goods will be stocked every Saturday. A Touch of Amish will soon be taking pre-orders.

