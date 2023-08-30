WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF) – A $1.5 million project will create a state-of-the-art learning facility for West Liberty University Zoo Science and Biology students.

The University held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Appalachian Aquatic Conservation Center today at the site.

The former Road Worthy Diner (also known as the Gary E. West Events Center) is being transformed into a classroom and office space for science students and faculty.

In addition, two laboratories are being built to help save endangered species such as crayfish, who are essential to West Virginia’s ecosystem.

“I think it’s really important that people understand that bringing animals back from the brink of extinction is the ethical thing to do, and that we need to do that as human beings. And having this facility dedicated to that makes West Liberty a better place.” Dr. Zac Loughman | Chair of Organismal Biology, WLU

“Well, I’m going to get a lot of experience working, building aquatic life support systems, working with water quality management, but also propagating and developing new methods of creating rearing activities for crayfish, two endangered species of crayfish.” Eric Ng | 1st year Masters Student, WLU

Loughman says they hope to start the project within the next month and hope to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the spring or summer of next year.