OHIO (WTRF) – A new bill was just introduced into the United States Senate aiming to make sure that technology invented with American tax dollars will be manufactured in America.

It’s called the “Invent Here Make Here Act.”

Ohio Senator JD Vance is one of the Senators behind it, and says that taxpayers fund a lot of tech research, particularly at university research labs. All too often that tech is then manufactured overseas, robbing American workers of the fruits of their money.

Senator Vance points to a similar law in Israel, and hopes this proposal will ultimately be good for Ohioans.

“You can imagine a situation where if you invent the technology here and somebody tries to manufacture it overseas, tries to manufacture it in Communist China, they pay trade penalties, and that’s really the leverage we have in our country. It’s sort of amazing how much economic power the United States has. Our leaders need to be willing to use it to protect our national security and to protect the wages of our workers. Far too often they just ignore the workers but we’re trying to change that.” SEN. JD VANCE, R-OH

Senator Vance introuced the bill alongside Wisconsin Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin.

