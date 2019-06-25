STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Authorities say new charges could come against Brylee West in the near future.

West is part of the investigation of 2 year old, Sa’Raija Watson who died early Saturday morning after nine months of battling health complications from the Sept. 24 shooting.

Officials tell 7News that they will make that determination once autopsy results come back on the 2-year-old.

This all stems from a shooting in Steubenville last year.

West allegedly shot a mother and her 2-year-old child.

