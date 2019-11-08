Complaint filed against Jonathan Murray alleging sexual abuse surfaces

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jonathan Murray, Vice President of Murray Energy, is facing a new sexual allegation.

Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law originally filed the complaint on November 5, 2018 on behalf of a Jefferson County resident in the Ohio County Circuit Court.

The complaint alleges sexual abuse of a minor in Jefferson County.

The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial.

Murray faced similar charges earlier this year but the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.

Jonathan Murray could not be reached at this time for comment.

