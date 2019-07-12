New country music festival coming to Ohio Valley

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)

There’s a new country music festival coming to the Ohio Valley!

It’s called the “Blame My Roots Fest” and it’s going down next week.

The event features three days packed with all the “honky tonk” fun your “achey-breaky-heart” can handle. It’s all going down at the Valley View Campgrounds from July 18-20.

The event will feature a killer lineup with some of Nashville’s hottest artists like Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Joe Diffie and dozens more.

“If you look at our schedule, there is two stages and they’re at alternating times…I also have a third stage by the vending area so my idea is that by the time you get out of the car, you hear music the entire time and I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Event Coordinator, Chris Dutton.

You’ve got the music but the question every party animal wants to know is…what about the booze?



This event is BYOB (Bring your own BEER). There is no hard liquor allowed. You can fill up your custom coolers with your favorite brews or get some while you’re there. Cases and cans of Bud Light will be sold on site.

Don’t worry about securing a designated driver for the weekend because you never have to leave. Well, not until Saturday and that’s only if you want to stay (you’re not trapped). There are plenty of 25 X 50 ft. campsites available on the grounds.

This event has a maximum capacity of about 6,500 people.

Organizers say tickets and campsites are getting snatched up quickly — head over to their website to secure your spot today.