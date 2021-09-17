New CS Global plant in Marshall County a win for local manufacturing

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – Take a look anywhere in West Virginia and it’s easy to see—it’s still an oil and gas state.

Despite the push toward other sources of energy, it’s still the backbone of both West Virginia’s economy and identity.

And despite the industry’s recent challenges, it just had a huge win in Marshall County—along with all of our local tradespeople.

CS Global, a company which makes barium sulfate for drilling, is bringing 10 million dollars to set up shop in the area.

County commissioner Mike Ferro says that from start to finish—the deal only took about three months.

This was a project that happened very quickly in terms of economic development. Normally it takes a lot longer. Mike Ferro, Marshall County Commissioner

So what were the factors behind the decision?

Ferro says it’s because of Marshall County’s footprint—

That means it has the necessary transportation modes that will help with major manufacturing.

They bring it in by barge, so water transportation is important, access to rail is important to them, and obviously the four-lane highway is important to them. Mike Ferro, Marshall County Commissioner

It will be on previously used land just south of Moundsville.

That land hasn’t been occupied for a while, but it’s about to see a flurry of activity.

CS Global plans to put in a storage building, a warehouse and also a lab.

What impressed me the most is, when I asked the question, ‘are you going to hire local workers?’ The answer was yes. ‘Are you going to use local contractors and local tradesmen?’ And the answer was yes. Mike Ferro, Marshall County Commissioner

Ferro says he made it clear to the company that our local trade workers will get the job done right.

They’re highly skilled, they’re highly trained, and most importantly, they’re drug free. Mike Ferro, Marshall County Commissioner

The number of new full-time jobs created with the work is estimated to be around 47.

And they could be ready as soon as next spring.

The commissioner says prioritizing workers is nothing new for our area.

We are very business-friendly in Marshall County, as you can see up and down the river. Starting in Benwood and going all the way south past Moundsville, you see a lot of industrial sites that are there. Mike Ferro, Marshall County Commissioner

He wants to thank the county’s economic development partnership for making it all happen.

And hopefully—bringing even more jobs, prosperity and hard-working people to our small region on the river.