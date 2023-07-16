(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated this week after a natural gas released caused some dangerous conditions in Columbiana County.

Gas released from well in Ohio Valley; 450 people evacuated

It happened at a Hlicorp Energy pad. The company said a third party contractor struck a wellhead on the pad. Local EMA officials instituted a one-mile evacuation zone and more than 450 people were safely evacuated.

West Virginia has already won many legal settlements against opioid manufacturers, totaling nearly $1 billion that will go to try and tackle the drug epidemic in the Mountain State.

Dr. Steven Corder nominated for the West Virginia First Foundation

The West Virginia First Foundation will decide how to spend the settlement money on treatment programs. Dr. Steven Corder has been selected to represent this area as part of the foundation. Dr. Corder has been the medical director for Northwood Health System for 32-years.

With the fentanyl epidemic sweeping the county, the St. Clairsville Police Department has a new piece of equipment to keep its officers safe.

New Equipment will Protect Local Police from Fentanyl

The Latitude Fentanyl Filtered Hood is designed to get rid of harmful toxins from the drug. With this device, the department can handle and process the drug for evidence in a safe way. St. Clairsville police encourage other law enforcement in Belmont County to use the machine whenever they need it.

It’s been one year since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline became more accessible, changing to just a three digit number.

Thousands of people across the country have called 988 for help.

West Virginia suicide helpline celebrates one year of 988

In West Virginia, calls and chats and texts have increased. First Choice Servies, which runs the state’s hotline, says while that may sound like bad news, it’s actually good because it means more people are seeking help. If you are having suicidal thoughts or going through a crisis, please call 988. They’re available 24/7.

Finally, last month WTRF invited the community to join us for the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk.

Thousands donated to Helping Heroes from “No One Walks Alone”

More than 150 people came to the event and that means we were able to give a $4,119.66 to Helping Heroes. Plus, 7News was also the winner of a contest for community service within the Nexstar Media family of stations. That means an additional $2,500 is also going to the organization.

