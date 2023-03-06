BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department is getting a new home, just a few doors away from its current location.

County commissioners met with the architects today to put the plans in place for a new building on Route 331, in what is now a grassy field in front of the 911 Center and the county EMA.

It will be near the long-abandoned former Belmont County Home.

“Our plans are to build a brand new health department and a records building,” said Jerry Echemann, Belmont County commissioner. “That will be in one building. And we’re going to put the new coroner’s office and morgue next to or very near the health department. As far as the old county home goes, my personal preference is that we tear it down as part of this project because as you know, it is an eyesore. But that’s not definite yet.”

If so, they would also tear down the house behind it that was the former water department.

Echemann said the commission has set aside $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to build the new buildings.

The architects will start soon with core drilling and surveying.

No completion date has been set.