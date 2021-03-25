New home healthcare agency now open and hiring

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over the past decade, home healthcare has evolved into one of the fastest growing industries in the country.

In states with aging populations, such as West Virginia, the need for this type of care is even more evident.

One homecare business is now expanding its services to include the Northern Panhandle.

Village Caregiving first opened its doors in southern West Virginia back in 2013. with only one employee but has grown to include over 800 people in four different states. They recently opened an office in Wheeling.

” There are a lot of needs I see in this area are. Dementia, Alzheimer’s patients. As well as, veterans who have been through, for example, Vietnam. So they have PTSD and maybe their wife has passed away and maybe the daughter or son lives two or three hours and they are by themselves. They need the in-home caregiving. Tiffany Jones. Executive Director

For more information you can go reach Village Caregiving at (304) 830-5983