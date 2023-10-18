WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are new details on traffic in Wheeling on the night of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade.

The parade is breaking tradition this year–with a brand new route to avoid the streetscape construction downtown.

They’ll line up in Center Wheeling, but when they step off….it will be toward the Main Wheeling Post Office.

We have new information from the Wheeling Police on how this impacts the rest of traffic and parking.

Police are asking that people wanting to watch the parade…do that on Main Street.

This is a lower section of Main Street than usual–starting at 24th and going north to 20th.

They say there’s ample sidewalk space on both sides of the street to stand and watch or set out your lawn chair.

But police will be shutting down vehicular traffic between Chapline and Main before and during the parade.

“And the roads that are gonna close primarily are gonna be Market and Main as well as all of those numbered streets. 16th Street will still be open but you will not be able to flow onto Main Street from 16th after 5:30 p.m.on the day of the parade.” Lt. Josh Sanders | Wheeling Police Department

“The best advice would be to get to your destination early. Make sure you’re set up in time to avoid any vehicular traffic. With Seinfeld being on the same day at 7 p.m., a lot of spectators coming to that, all the more reason to have it in the Center Wheeling area to avoid all that traffic.” Major Ken Prager | Wheeling Police Department

They say the last thing they’d want is for a driver to hit someone watching the parade or someone marching in it.

After 5:30, if you are participating in the parade, you can get into that area, but you’ll have to have credentials.

Again, this refers to Main, Market, and any of the numbered streets off Chapline.

7News will have complete live coverage that night, November 17th, starting at 6:30.