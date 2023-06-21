STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A international artist came back to the Ohio Valley during Juneteenth on an important mission.

He spent hours painting a mural inside a family-owned convenient store in Steubenville.

Now when you walk into Northend Market, you’ll see a painting with a variety of city staple pieces along with a powerful message.

Stop Gun Violence.

The mural shows a Black statue of Liberty with the Veterans Memorial Bridge, Harding Stadium and the Bluff Dale Bridge in the background.

Kyle Holbrook, the mural artist who is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, shared that he has lost countless family members and friends to gun violence.

He feels we as Americans must do something to protect future generations.

“A lot of times when you talk about gun violence awareness, people shut it off and don’t hear that we’re talking about gun violence and not the guns. And so, I really want to focus more on the human beings and human equity and what we can do to help the human beings, because its people kill people. A lot of times its hurt people hurt people, you know, people that have been through trauma, people who have seen violence perpetuate violence.” Kyle Holbrook, Mural Artist | @Artworld187

Holbrook says he knows a mural is not going to end the issue of gun violence.

But he says unveiling the piece during Gun Violence Awareness Month, which is this month, will bring attention to the epidemic.

This 15′ x 10′ mural is in response to shootings at Juneteenth celebrations nationwide, increased gun violence and the Tree of Life verdict.

The owners of Northend Market invite the public to come to see the mural and take photos in front of it.

If you share the photos on social media, be sure to use the hashtag #northendmarket.