New legislation introduced in Ohio

A new legislation has been introduced in Ohio that would require school districts to to name a valedictorian and a salutatorian.

Many schools have traditionally chosen the valedictorian title for the student with the highest cumulative grade point-average. The salutatorian has gone to the student with the second highest.

Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani, of Miamisburg, introduced the bill.

The House bill comes after Mason High School in Southwestern Ohio decided it will stop awarding those academic honors.

