Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dilapidated and abandoned properties cause a number of problems for cities and municipalities all across the Mountain State.

However, Senator Ryan Weld and State Auditor JB McCuskey have recently completed a nearly three year-long project aimed at tackling the problem in West Virginia.

The two paid a visit to Weirton today to discuss the impact of legislation that gives municipalities the opportunity clean up properties. Senate Bill 548 ensures that those who have neglected properties in one area are not able to do the same in other areas.

It builds on the success of past legislation that helps fund the demolition of abandoned properties.

“They buy these properties in shell LLC’s, then leaves the property to rot and to fall into itself and then it becomes the municipalities’ responsibility to clean that up. So what senate bill 548 does, it creates a registration process with certain requirements you have to meet before you can bid at these tax sales.” Senator Ryan Weld, (R-WV)

“First, bad properties lower everyone’s property value. Two.. they are dangerous. You tell an eight year old kid not to go into the house across the street, where they going to go? and they are dangerous for first responders. These houses are havens for drug activity for vagrency and they often time catch fire.” John B. McCuskey. WV State Auditor

Since the passage of last year’s legislation, more than 19 communities have been able to tear down properties that have created a safety hazard to the area.