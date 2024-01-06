WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new small business with some unique clothing officially opened its doors on Saturday in Wheeling near Centre Market.

Outdated Threads welcomed customers into its vintage clothing store located at 2263 Market Street in Center Wheeling for the first time on Saturday.

The products sold at the store are all one-of-a-kind pieces that you might not find anywhere else.

Many of their products are thrifted items, and the employees say much of their transactions are buying, selling, or they will also trade for any unique vintage clothing you might have.

The store will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and an official ribbon cutting for the store will be held on Wednesday, January 10.