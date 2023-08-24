WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – West Virginia prohibits the use of recreational marijuana but does allow patients to obtain the substance with a prescription from a doctor.

Country Grown Cannabis is Wheeling’s newest medical marijuana dispensary located at 2085 National Road in Elm Grove.

The new store is excited to announce their grand opening, which is this Saturday, August 26 starting at 10 a.m.

WHEELING: Country Grown Cannabis (a new medical cannabis dispensary) is holding their grand opening this Saturday at 2085 National Road starting at 10 a.m. More details from the owner and manager tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/hidiFH2hGZ — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) August 24, 2023

Store manager Jasmyn Holtom feels having places like Country Grown Cannabis in our community is a good way to educate people on the positive uses of the substance, which has been used to help people combat their addictions to opioids.

“I have worked in social work and addiction studies, and I’ve seen the brunt of addiction, and I’ve also seen how cannabis can combat that. But there’s a lot of stigma on that. So, I feel being here and showing the effects upfront will definitely benefit the community.” Jasmyn Holtom | Manager, Country Grown Cannabis (Wheeling)

“The city (of Wheeling) has been great. You know, opening up a new business, especially a medical marijuana dispensary. You never know what you’re going to run into. They were very welcoming to us, but they also know that we’ve invested a lot of money into this business. And we’re a business that’s going to be around here for a long time. We’re a growing business. This is a growing industry. So, it’s going to be great for the city of Wheeling and the county.” Dino Figaretti | Owner, Country Grown Cannabis (Wheeling)

You must have a medical marijuana card and be over the age of 21 to purchase anything within Country Grown Cannabis.

Dino also co-owns the dispensary with his son Enzio.

For more details and information, you can visit their website or follow their Facebook page.