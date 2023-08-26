WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new company has opened its doors for business this weekend in the Ohio Valley.

Country Grown Cannabis held its grand opening Saturday for its brand new location in Wheeling.

Country Grown is a medical marijuana dispensary that has multiple locations across The State of West Virginia, but this specific location is its own separate entity.

The products sold are all cultivated in West Virginia, and the owner of the new location is excited to see how their products will help the surrounding communities and the state as a whole.

”I think it’s great to bring it to the valley and open that door just a little bit more into the medical cannabis, especially around here. I think it’s going to be super beneficial for the community. As far as the product we sell, we have our own cultivation in Bridgeport, West Virginia. So, everything that we sell is state grown, it’s in West Virginia. We have a couple other providers as well outside of our Country Grown product.” Enzio Figaretti – Owner of Country Grown Cannabis Wheeling

If you would like to become a patient of Country Grown, you can visit their website and click on the “become a patient” tab.