New Ohio budget proposal aims to use Federal funds for infrastructure and broadband

OHIO (WTRF) – While making a stop in Belmont County, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine took some time to discuss a new budget proposal moving through Columbus.

Governor DeWine is attempting to use a chunk of the large amount of Federal funding coming into the Buckeye State to help address some major issues, namely infrastructure and broadband. The Governor tells us that these Federal dollars are a one-time thing; they’ve already gotten some of the money, and the second half will come in next year.

Dewine wants to improve access to water in areas where people are forced to bring it in themselves. And much like West Virginia, he would like to see broadband access expanded so that Ohioans can participate in the job market from any area they would like to live.

“When you take broadband to all those rural areas, it’s going to help people go there. Because they’re going to get the quality of life that they want living in a rural area, and if they’ve got broadband many of them will be able to make a living, go to work everyday right there in their own house.” Gov. Mike Dewine (R-OH)

Governor DeWine tells us the Ohio Legislature is working on his budget proposal, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com as we follow its progress through the Statehouse.