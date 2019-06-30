New Ohio gas tax begins July 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The cost of a gallon of gas will go up 10.5 cents per gallon on Monday and 19 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

The increase comes after lawmakers approved the transportation budget, which included Ohio’s new gas tax.

The transportation budget was debated, ridiculed, and negotiated.

Both the state house and senate voted, and it was finally signed by the governor on April 3. The issue was increasing the Ohio gas tax.

The resolve went from more than 18 cents a gallon to 10.5 cents per gallon.

The increase begins on Monday, July 1. That is a 37.5% increase from 28 cents to 38.5 cents per gallon.

According to governor Mike DeWine, the increase was needed to pay for road construction projects.

As of Wednesday, the average gas price in Ohio is 2.614 per gallon in Ohio and $2.562 in Franklin County, according to AAA. The lowest prices are generally found in Northeast Ohio and the highest in Southeast Ohio.

Nationally the average price is $2.684. The increase would keep Ohio within the range of surrounding states.