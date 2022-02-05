New Omicron sub-variant identified in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) — Results from testing back in January revealed a new COVID sub-variant has made its way to the Ohio Valley.

According to the Ohio County Health Department, the new Omicron 2 (Ba.2) Coronavirus variant has been identified in two West Virginia Counties: Ohio and Berkeley.

Can you physically tell if you’ve contracted this specific Coronavirus sub-variant?

Howard Gamble, administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, says this new lineage is simply no different the original Omicron variant.

He says if you have symptoms to get tested and if positive, follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

The way to look at this is, you have a variant, and this variant is Omicron, that can break up into other lineages. In this case two were identified very recently in the state of West Virginia, one in the eastern panhandle and one in the northern panhandle. The takeaway from this is one, we just need to be aware of what is going on but as of right now there is no need to panic that there is a different lineage of Omicron identified in the state. HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATOR, WHEELING-OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

He says Omicron 2 has also been identified across the country.

We just so happen to have two cases in West Virginia that have been identified from testing last month.

Gamble says his best advice is to continue to get tested, stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask, and get vaccinated.

He says if we get the vaccination percentage to 95% or higher, new variant will no longer be as common.

He says testing is great however it will not get us out of this pandemic but getting vaccinated certainly will.