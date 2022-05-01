Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – This game took place on Saturday and it was a pitcher’s duel the entire way.Ohio State recruit Julia Miller shined for the Quakers. John Marshall’s Kadence Petitt was no slouch either. She didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning.

Ava Blake dialed in a solo home run in the fourth to tie the game at 1 for the Monarchs.

The Quakers used a double steal play to capitalize on its second run. 2-1 was the final score. Miller finished with a whopping 17 strikeouts in the game and only surrendered one hit to John Marshall.