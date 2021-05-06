New training program will help WPHS students fight mental health proplems

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s no question students have been facing anxiety and stress more than ever.

That’s why Wheeling Park High School is continuing it’s fight against it.

They teamed up with the Elm Grove McDonald’s and author Duncan Kirkwood.

The plan is to launch a free resilience training with Mister Kirkwood.

This online training session will provide students with real advice.

Advice on how to overcome setbacks, ego and even find purpose.

A perfect opportunity for Wheeling Park to expand on what they already do to motivate students.

The free, virtual training on zoom is in two weeks and can be found here.