New vaccination incentives and a new school year: Here are the week’s top headlines

It’s unfolding across the world, but it’s also impacting us close to home. Americans watched this week as the Taliban gook hold of Afghanistan, starting with the capitol city of Kabul.

As we saw the videos of citizens being evacuated, desperately clinging to planes, veterans who fought to defend that very ground were left asking what was it all for? One such veteran is West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld, who ten years ago was in Afghanistan as an intelligence officer and said he watched in heartache and anger.



Governor Jim Justice announced a new incentive program to get people vaccinated in West Virginia.

Prizes include scholarships, luxury sports cars, ATVs, free gasoline, tickets to sporting events and even dream weddings. Anyone who registered for the previous Do it for Babydog lottery will need to sign up again. Registration opens this Monday, August 23.

As COVID-19 cases spike across the country and more places require proof of vaccination there’s a new problem. That’s fake vaccine cards.

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia warns using a fraudulent card could mean prison time. The FBI also explained buying a counterfeit card has other unexpected problems because the seller then has your financial information.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin was in the Ohio Valley this week, touring a coal mine with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Senator Manchin said he’s committed to protecting the industry and doing that means finding new technology to capture and use the carbon outputs. While more than 90% of West Virginia’s electricity and energy runs on coal, Senator Manchin said it’s not as harmful to the environment as people believe.

This week was the first day of school for a few districts across the Ohio Valley. While new students are in the hallways of several area schools, there are also brand new teachers finalizing their lesson plans for their first year leading the classroom.

Some of those teachers are at Central Elementary in Marshall County. They, like their students, are excited and ready to be learning together again.

