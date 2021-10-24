New weekly COVID cases in Ohio County drop below 100

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports that 85 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio County since October 17.

It’s the first time in over two months that the number of new cases over the span of a week has dropped below 100, and is the lowest total since the week of August 1.

More than one-quarter of those cases are in patients under the age of 18.

Two new deaths related to coronavirus were also reported by the Health Department this week.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Clinic

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics Monday – Friday at the old OVMC.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

COVID-19 Testing

Monday-Friday

9:00am – 3:30pm

OVMC (former VPC South parking lot, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling)

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites. This special clinic is being hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency. For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if they are tested for COVID-19 that they are to remain in home isolation until they receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring. If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

WOCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (subject to change due to supply and demand). Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines are available at all locations. Walk-ins welcomed at all locations.

Daily Health Department Clinics

10/25/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

10/26/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

10/27/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

10/28/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

10/29/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

(Effective 9/27/21 COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at the Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands – old Michaels Craft Store, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV.)

Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Individuals who are homebound can call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to schedule a home COVID-19 vaccination visit. Ohio County residents can call (304) 234-3682 to set up an appointment and vaccination type.

Pfizer, Moderna and J&J/Janssen Booster Vaccination Clinic

The CDC has endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in certain populations. CDC recommends the booster dose for individuals who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the following groups at 6 months or more after their initial series:

• People aged 65 years and older

• People aged 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• People aged 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• People aged 18+ who work or live-in high-risk settings

For the individuals that received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, a booster dose is also recommended for those who are 18 and older who were vaccinated 2 months or more ago. It is also recognized that some people may not prefer the vaccine type they originally received and may prefer to receive a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

All BOOSTER vaccinations will require an official COVID-19 vaccination card or VAMS Certification. Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccination were issued a personal COVID-19 vaccination card which included vaccine details such as lot number, vaccination location, vaccination type and the number of vaccines given. Individuals who need a COVID-19 vaccine replacement card can apply for a card through the WVDHHR at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/replacement-card.aspx . Replacement cards will not be issued at the community vaccine center or the county health department at this time.

Additional Dose of RNA COVID-19 Vaccinations

On August 13, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and reviewed the data for use of an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people. ACIP made an interim recommendation for use of an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (for persons aged ≥12 years) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (for persons aged ≥18 years) after an initial 2-dose primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series for moderately to severely immunocompromised people and does not apply to people who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the additional dose of an mRNA COVID19 vaccine be administered at the earliest four weeks at least 28 days after a second dose and a person should not receive more than three mRNA vaccine doses total. The additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose should be the same vaccine product as the initial 2-dose mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). If the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available, the other mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered.

The specific list of eligible people includes:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

While immunocompromised individuals do not need a prescription, or proof of their condition to get a third dose, individuals are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. West Virginians who are immunocompromised and meet CDC eligibility recommendations are strongly encouraged to choose COVID-19 vaccination, which now includes a third dose for mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

General Information

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and contact their personal physician if they become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

