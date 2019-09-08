New Wheeling haunted attraction makes debut Friday the 13th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Halloween is arriving early in the Ohio Valley this year.

A new haunted attraction in Wheeling is set to make its debut this Friday, September 13.

Located at 4302 Jacob Street, Infernum In Terra (Hell on Earth) Haunted Attraction will open doors to its first horror seekers at 7 p.m.

The haunted attraction will be open Fridays and Saturdays during the month of September and Fridays through Sundays in October, with the only exception coming on Halloween.

Additional information can be found on their Facebook page.

