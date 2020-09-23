New Wheeling Urgent Care gets blessing

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital’s Urgent Care on Market Street received a special blessing today. Bishop Mark Brennan offered the blessing at the downtown location. The blessing was given to celebrate the official opening of the urgent care. Although the healthcare facility has already opened its doors, those in charge of Wheeling Hospital’s Urgent Care believed that it was important to call upon God to bless the facility and its future work.

“To come to a healthcare facility and bless it… God’s going to bless it but we also recognize that we are calling upon God to continue to do for us what he’s always promised to do, to help us, and strengthen us and heal us,” said Bishop Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in West Virginia.

“Having the Bishop here to be able to do that is a wonderful thing and it shows support and connection with the Diocese,” said Douglas Harrison, the CEO of wheeling hospital.

Harrison went on to say that he’s happy to help lead a hospital that values its Christian morals and works to heal those who are sick.