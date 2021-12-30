New year new healthy habits

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A fresh start for better habits and new goals. The start of the year is a time where many people strive to improve themselves over the course of the next twelve months.

Whether it is being more active, saving money, or even eating healthier, you must start somewhere.

Jill Spangler is the Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. She say if you’re looking to improve your health, the best advice is to start small.

We would want it to be a smart goal where it would be specific but also measurable and realistic especially. As simple as drinking more water every day, keep a food journal and actually write down what you are eating. That way you can see and keep yourself accountable for the choices that you are making. So, a small goal that everyone can achieve would be to eat a little less and move a little more. Jill Spangler, Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She says it can also be beneficial to have a partner along for the ride, because having a friend to keep you accountable may make the process easier.

Spangler says speaking with a register dietitian and your primary doctor are great ways to get started. They will be able to filter what your best options are and guide you in the healthiest direction.