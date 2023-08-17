BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new principal of Bridgeport High School says this is his dream job.

Jack Fisher has pursued several educational paths, but he says they all led to this–being a high school principal in the Ohio Valley where he grew up.

Jack Fisher grew up in Martins Ferry.

He wanted to be a high school band director, then changed his major.

He got his bachelors degree in psychology and his masters in education.

He was a school counselor for 5 years.

But his ultimate goal was to be a principal–and not one who just sits behind a desk

“I want to be out as much as possible. That’s really where the good things happen. To see the kids in the hall, in the classrooms, in the cafeteria, welcoming them in in the morning, sending them off at the end of the day, knowing the kids by name and greeting them is for me some of the best parts of the job. You get to build those relationships with the kids that really makes the job impactful.” Jack Fisher | Principal, Bridgeport, High School

“Mr. Fisher went through a pretty extensive interview process. We had students in there, teachers, administrators, myself and then brought him back for a second round with the board. My thoughts are that he’s very calm and collected, very focused, and he really wants to do good for Bridgeport.” Brent Ripley | Superintendent, Bridgeport Schools

Fisher and his wife Rebecca live in Bridgeport with their two sons, ages three and two.

By the way, today was the first day of school at Bridgeport.