Follansbee, W. Va. (WTRF)-News of the Coke Plant closing in Follansbee brought a big crowd to a Manufacturing Job Fair today!

The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce, the Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Development Corporation put the event on for anyone who needs it. This means anyone, not just those affected by the Coke Plant closing.

There were more than 20 businesses to choose from. That includes a wide variety of opportunities for job retraining, resources for healthcare and mental health, and more.

Organizers say it was to help workers get back on their feet and keep them in the Valley.

“If we can help anyone and everyone, that’s what our goal is. We want to give them an opportunity from a job they’ve now lost. Another thing is to keep them in the area.” Brenda Mull, Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce

“To see the job applicants lining up outside, you can see the impact you do for the community. Our Chamber focuses on not only business well being, but civic well being, and our community well being, and I would definitely say we’ve accomplished our mission of that.” Eric Fithyan, President of Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

300 workers lost their jobs due to the plant closing.

And organizers fear for the future of the local economy if they left for jobs elsewhere.