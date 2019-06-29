NFL star hosts free sports camp in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The blazing heat could not hold them back! Dozens of local kids put in some serious work on the football field on Saturday.

Wheeling native and Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, CJ Goodwin held a free sports camp at the East Wheeling Sports Complex from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

Kids got to practice their football, basketball, cheer, speed and agility skills. Every kid got a free lunch and went home with a sports camp t-shirt.

There were mini-swimming pools filled with bottles of ice-cold water to keep the kids hydrated.