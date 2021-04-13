NFL To Restrict Access To Employees Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Without ‘Bona Fide Ground’

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

(WTRF)- The NFL informed teams that any employee who refuses a COVID-19 vaccination without “bona fide medical or religious ground” will be barred access within the team facility and not work directly with players.

The employees will be barred from Tier 1 or Tier 2 status

The tiers are designed to limit access to restricted areas such as the practice and stadium fields, sidelines, locker room and training rooms to essential personnel only.

Teams must assign tiers to all their employees, who wear a tiered photograph credential to spell out their access.

The NFL also said football clubs should schedule and participate in vaccine information sessions for players, families, and staff. The teams should also use their facility as a vaccination site.

