Night at the Races NOT cancelled: United Way makes sure Blackjack night to be good, CLEAN fun

The Night at the Races is still on despite many public events being cancelled.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Are you feeling lucky?

On Friday, March 13th, the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley will be hosting a Night at the Races, complete with blackjack, beer tasting, and racing at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Near 200 tickets have been already been sold, however, this year there have been some cancellations due to the looming Coronavirus.

With a big crowd expected, and a buffet included, officials say they’re being extra vigilant with hygiene as the anxiety around the pandemic grows.

The section that we’re in is actually not open to the general public, so it will only be the people that are attending our event. We’re making sure we’re having servers to lessen the contamination, and we’re having plates that are placed at tables. We’re just doing everything we can to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. We’re also handing out hand sanitizer at the doors when people come in.

Jessica Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Big names will be at the blackjack tables this weekend, with owner of the known Pickles bar, Bobby Rys, and Channel 7’s very own DK Wright as just two of the many dealers.

So, if you think you can beat DK’s hand, come out and support some good, clean fun.

Doors open at 5 p.m. To get tickets to the event, head here.