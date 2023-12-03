Watch the full news conference with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game after not being selected for the College Football Playoff.

Results in Saturday’s conference championship games left OSU out of making its second straight CFP appearance. Ohio State’s path to the playoff was shutdown after the Alabama Crimson Tide upset Georgia 27-24 to win the SEC championship and snap the Bulldogs 29-game winning streak.

Without a playoff spot, the No. 7 Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. This is OSU’s first trip to the Cotton Bowl since 2017 when they took on USC and won 24-7. The Buckeyes have won 10 of 12 all-time meetings against the Tigers with this Cotton Bowl matchup set to be the first meeting of the two programs since 1998.

Tickets for the Cotton Bowl Classic are available now and start at $150 with fees.

After priority season ticket holder requests are fulfilled, seats will be assigned in order of purchase.

Missouri finished the season 10-2 for its first double-digit win season since 2014. The Tigers biggest wins included a 30-27 victory over Kansas State where they clinched the game on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. Mizzou’s only two losses were 49-39 to LSU and 30-21 to Georgia.

It is the final year that only four teams will play in the CFP before its expansion to 12 teams in 2024 and the committee had difficult decisions to make.

OSU’s rivals Michigan claimed the No. 1 spot after winning the Big Ten championship for a third consecutive season. The Wolverines will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The other semifinal will be played at the Sugar Bowl with No. 2 Washington taking on No. 3 Texas.

Of these four teams, two will be in the Big Ten next year (Michigan and Washington) and the other two will be in the SEC (Texas and Alabama).

History was made with the selection of Big 12 champions Texas and SEC champions Alabama with No. 5 Florida State, who won the ACC and finished with a 13-0 record, becoming the first unbeaten team from a Power Five conference to not make the CFP. Two-time defending national champions Georgia came in at No. 6 and become the first team to be ranked No. 1 going into Championship Saturday to not make it.

Both playoff semifinals will be played on Jan. 1. The semifinal winners will play in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Ohio State dropped one place in the Associated Press poll to No. 7 with rivals Michigan taking the top spot away from Georgia, who dropped to No. 6. The AP poll’s top four is Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Florida State. Alabama came in at No. 5 with Oregon dropping to No. 8.

2023 College Football Playoff

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (Rose Bowl – Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.)

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (Sugar Bowl – Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m.)

New Year’s bowl games

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri (Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.)

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 5 Georgia (Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.)

College Football Playoff rankings (Dec. 3, 2023)

1 Michigan 2 Washington 3 Texas 4 Alabama 5 Florida State 6 Georgia 7 Ohio State 8 Oregon 9 Missouri 10 Penn State 11 OIe Miss 12 Oklahoma 13 LSU 14 Arizona 15 Louisville 16 Notre Dame 17 Iowa 18 NC State 19 Oregon State 20 Oklahoma State 21 Tennessee 22 Clemson 23 Liberty 24 SMU 25 Kansas State

Ohio teams in bowl games

Miami vs. Appalachian State (Cure Bowl – Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m.)

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern (Myrtle Beach Bowl – Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.)

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (Quick Lane Bowl – Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.)

Toledo vs. Wyoming (Arizona Bowl – Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.)

If CFP had 12 teams (Expands next season)

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Missouri (Winner faces No. 1 Michigan)

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Liberty (Winner faces No. 4 Alabama)

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Winner faces No. 3 Texas)

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Penn State (Winner faces No. 2 Washington)