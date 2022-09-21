Blame My Roots Festival, which saw its third installment in July, today announced its postponement of plans for 2023 in pursuit of a 2024 show.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials report the festival’s newfound partnership with a Nashville-based booking agency which strives to enhance the lineup and concertgoer experience while building on the successes of the 2019, ‘21 and ‘22 installments.

“We excel at bringing live country music and country music fans together on a farm under the stars with some of the most sought-after amenities in the industry,” said Chris Dutton, Blame My Roots Festival co-creator. “We’ll continue to build on that experience, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the next Blame My Roots!”