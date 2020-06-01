“No justice, no peace” Peaceful but powerful protest held in Wheeling

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the Wheeling City Building in response to the death of George Floyd just days ago.

The protest started at 6 but participants were ready hours before. The goal was to have their voices heard. Chants erupted throughout the streets.

“No justice, no peace, no justice no peace”

Participants had an open mic and one had this to say regarding the injustice towards people of color.

“Stop it, stop it now. I’m sick of it.”

The protest was peaceful, from start to finish. Protestors hope the message will be heard from Wheeling West Virginia all the way to Minneapolis Minnesota.

“The folks in Minnesota can look down and say ‘okay they got our back too, they realize what we’re talking about too, they feel this pain too.’ It shows you that we’re all in this together. We’re all connected in some way shape or form.” Ron Scott

Cultural, diversity and community outreach director, YWCA

The group of protestors was diverse. It had people from all walks of life which is the real narrative according to one man. Americans helping Americans.

“What you see out here is the real narrative. It’s that Americans are going to stand together for right and we’re going to stand up against wrong. It doesn’t matter about our race and color, it’s about right and wrong.” Isaiah Alford

Local Protestor

The organizer says she thought it would just be her and a few friends protesting. A few people turned into hundreds and she says she couldn’t be more proud.

“I’m really happy that it spread and that Wheeling is showing it’s true color and I’m really proud how everyone was here tonight peacefully.” Brandi Powell

Protest Organizer

As for the future, one protestor says this gives them hope.