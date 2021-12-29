No water in Bellaire! New water break shuts down all water service.

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

A major break in a main water line has left the entire Village of Bellaire without water service.

Police Chief Dick Flanagan says it occurred at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He says crews are on the scene, and are starting to dig at the site on 38th Street near Cashland.

Chief Flanagan says fire service is being arranged with neighboring communities and the Tanker Task Force.

At this point, Flanagan says “the entire town has no water.”

Another water break, earlier this week, had just been repaired, and there was still at 48-hour boil order in place when this happened.