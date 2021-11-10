Noble County man found guilty on murder charges

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Caldwell man was found guilty of murder today in Noble County court.
Tyler Thompson, 28, was convicted on four counts, including aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence.
Caldwell Man Charged With Murder
The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyler Thompson shot and killed 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines in March.
He plead not guilty back in April.
Jordan Croucher was the prosecutor for this case.
Judge Kelly Riddle presided over the case.
Thompson was remanded to the Noble County Correctional Facility.