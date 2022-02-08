Nominations now being accepted for the Bordas & Bordas Fighting for Justice Award

(WTRF) – While a number of awards are handed out to area high school students based on their academic or athletic achievements, some area seniors now have the opportunity to take advantage of a different type of recognition.

Nominations are now being accepted for the Bordas & Bordas Fighting for Justice Award. The program was created back in 2014 by the firm’s founder Jim Bordas. It offers a five hundred dollar cash award for senior students in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties.

Nominee’s should be known for respecting others or standing up for those bullied or targeted for discrimination.

“I’m just happy that we are able to continue this program and giving these awards because it was something that was really important to my dad. It was something that he tried to pass to others and now that he is not with us anymore the fact that we are able to continue making a difference here in the Ohio Valley and the way people are treated allows his legacy to live on.” Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

Students can be nominated by anyone in the community. So if you know of a high school senior who resides in one of those counties you can nominate them by downloading the application from the Bordas & Bordas website. Then you can forward it to their office in Wheeling.

Deadline for the application is Friday April 1st.