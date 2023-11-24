WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Work on the North Wheeling Community Dream Center has made great progress since a catastrophic water leak caused extensive damage three years ago.

The building has now undergone a half million dollars in repairs, with still more to go.

So far, they have installed a new sprinkler system, a new sprinkler alarm, plus heating and all new lighting on the first floor.

“It may on the outside look like nothing is going on but there’s something going on in there, and it’s costing! But we believe it’s going to be worth it. We want to be a plus to our community, want people to be blessed in our community. And we hope that it will become not only a business hub but a help in our community. People’s lives will be changed for the better.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

They’re hoping to repair and reopen one section at a time.

They say people were pleased with the Thanksgiving giveaway with the lighting in the building.

Donations are still gratefully accepted.

They can receive them by mail at North Wheeling Community Dream Center, P.O. Box 6051, Wheeling, West Virginia.