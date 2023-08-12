CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Northern Panhandle Creative Learning Center A&B was presented with a $6,000 check from Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall.

The grant will assist in the new signage for the exterior of the building and repairing and replacement of floors throughout.

“I was super excited to be able to help Marshall County Northern Panhandle Head Start. Obviously, the $6000 will not be enough to complete the projects they need. But my hope is this money will go a long way in helping the Head-start program. West Virginia’s struggles with Child care and meeting the needs of affordable care.” Delegate Charlie Reynolds | R-Marshall

Reynolds also said, “Definitely more should be invested into childcare; it’s our kids we have to take care of them. We as state legislators need to permanently move childcare providers from an attendance basis to an enrollment basis, providing consistent funding.”

The funds were secured through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.