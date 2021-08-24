Northwood Health Systems opens new state-of-the-art facility in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Northwood Health Systems have been a key part of the Ohio Valley for nearly 50 years, and they just opened a brand new, state-of-the-art facility on Monday.



When OVMC closed, Northwood got right to work on a new 28-thousand square foot, behavioral health facility adjacent to their administrative offices in Wheeling. The new clinic will offer all the mental health and addiction services they offered at OVMC. They will also have a new 16-bed crisis stabilization unit to provide detoxification and mental health crisis services, along with much more.

Officials with Northwood are very excited to be able to provide better care than ever before.

“We’ve expanded our facility by about 5000 square feet to give us additional space here. The patient accommodations are much much better than they had ever been previously, and so we’re very excited to offer this for the Wheeling community.” Mark Games, President and CEO of Northwood Health Systems

The facility is located at 1819 Wood Street in Wheeling. Crisis services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Walk-in’s can also get assessments during normal business hours, which are from 8am until 4pm.