WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- He is a shining example both on the field and off the field, making it his mission to help mold students and football athletes into the best people they can be.

In this November’s Golden Apple installment, this man decided to leave his life in the medical profession behind and instead pave a new pathway for himself by putting 110% into a career as a teacher and a coach.

His classroom looks a little different.

Weir High Phys. Ed. teacher and Weir Football Coach Frank Sisinni has fun with his students on the daily.

Students can curl in his weightlifting class, or they can dance in the gymnasium until their hearts are content.

He says much like his dancing students, he has his own moves up and down the field, which may be more of a butterfly-in-your-stomach kind of flair.

I’d say I’m pretty active up and down the sidelines. Some of its nerves and some of its a little bit of problem solving, quick problem solving. With the play clock moving, I only have so many seconds to make a decision. So, I am usually on the move. Frank Sisinni, Weir High Head Football Coach & Phys. Ed. Teacher

Coach Sisinni credits the community and school administration to his success as a teacher and as a coach.

He says that he couldn’t do what he does without this incredible support system.

It’s a support system that we all have here at Weir High School because of our administration and because of the community and what Weirton stands for and we’re just trying to keep the momentum going and to keep everything moving in the right direction with the football program, but also with the kids and their academics and what they’re doing day to day activities. Frank Sisinni, Weir High Head Football Coach & Phys. Ed. Teacher

Weir High Principal Ted Arneault says it is Coach Sisinni who should take some of that credit for sure.

He is somebody who cares deeply about their progress as future citizens and he is somebody who really looks out for not only what their progress is both in the classroom and on the field, but also how they’re developing as human beings and he is very kind and considerate. Ted Arneault, Weir High Principal

His coaching is electric.

Now a head coach in his fourth season, he helped to create the conversation.

Let’s rewind for a minute.

Back in 2005, the football team won the OVAC conference and went on to become state champs.

Fast forward to 2023 with a 9-1 regular season. They did it: 2023’s OVAC champs playing for the first time in a home playoff game at Jimmy Carey Football Stadium.

Well done, team!

He says there is a family atmosphere feeling at Weir High.

In the huddle, Coach Sisinni says the words spoken are actually 1, 2, 3, family.

Coach Sisinni says to follow his passion is to adhere to an old adage that he likes to live by.

“There’s an old cliche’ that coaching is teaching and teaching is coaching. So, I don’t care if you’re in the classroom or you’re out on the field it’s an extension of the school day where we are still connected with these kids throughout the day and at times after the bell at 2:20 that we are part of their lives. So to get that acknowledgement is a big deal for me because I really truly care about what’s going on with the kids and their lives and being there for them not just for athletics, but for what’s going on in their lives.” Frank Sisinni, Weir High Head Football Coach & Phys. Ed. Teacher

After the last light has been lowered at Jimmy Carey and the last senior has walked across the stage to receive their diploma, this coach says he wants students to take what this strong environment has taught each and every one of them.

Expand your horizons and take chances and be happy and just live it like a champion and we talk about the kids on the football field take every day like its game day. Whether it’s a game day that’s official or a game day that you’re going to work, it’s time to get to business and use that work ethic that we’ve established with you for years. Frank Sisinni, Weir High Head Football Coach & Phys. Ed. Teacher

Weir High’s playoff run was impressive as they made it all the way to the state semi-finals before falling to North Marion and finishing with an overall record of 11-2, making it a fantastic 100th season.