The boy band *NSYNC is set to release their first song together in over 20 years.

A new trailer was just released for the movie Trolls: Band Together and features a new song from the group called “Better Place.”

Justin Timberlake is the main character in the movie, and the film centers around Timberlake’s character trying to get his band back together.

The song “Better Place” is expected to be released on September 29.

You can listen to a snippet of the song, here

*NSYNC released the fourth and final album of their original run, Celebrity, in 2001. The group is not rumored to release a new album or go on tour again.

Recently, the group reunited on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Trolls Band Together hits theaters on November 17.