Oak Glen, community ready for playoffs following undefeated season

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen High School is having a record- breaking year.

For the first time in school history, the Golden Bears completed an undefeated regular-season.

After a successful year, Oak Glen prepares for the first round of the playoffs and the community is right behind them for support.

To see the growth of the kids, the pride that they have in the team, the pride they have in each other, the buy-in they’ve given to each other, and it’s great to see the community come on board too, and get excited about not only us, but also our very successful volleyball team and girl’s soccer team as well. Ted Arneault, Head Football Coach of Oak Glen High School

Oak Glen will play Wyoming East next Saturday at home.