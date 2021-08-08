Obama wears beads, but not a mask, at his lavish 60th birthday celebration

MARTHA’s VINEYARD, MASS. (WTRF) — The Daily Mail is reporting that Former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday night was a celebrity-filled bash.

But something was missing from the party, Obama’s mask.

Maskless Obama hits the dancefloor at celeb-filled 'scaled back' Martha's Vineyard 60th birthday bash https://t.co/t5LKlOkvSI — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 8, 2021

Obama was seen on the dance floor with beads around his neck but maskless, as shown in stealth photos taken by guests and staff who were at the party that was attended by 300-400 people according to the Daily Mail. Photos and video were not permitted by guests and staff, say reports.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Alicia Keys, John Legend, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Tom Hanks and George Clooney the Daily Mail says.

Obama is facing a public backlash for not wearing a mask.

Hash tags on Twitter include #ObamaVarient and #MasklessObama