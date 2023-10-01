WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The humid summer is gone, and the crisp, dry fall season is coming. Although you may be excited, there are some precautions you should take if you plan to burn any brush.

October marks the beginning of fall fire season, and it will continue through December 31.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry reminds people to confine their outdoor burning from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., and have all fires completely extinguished within that window.

Requirements for burning include a pile of 5 feet by 5 feet with a perimeter that is clear from 10 feet away.

The Wheeling Fire Department shared some of the most common ways a small burn can become a bigger one.

“Unsupervised is the number one way that they get out of control. Some someone will walk away. They’ll go get a drink. They’ll leave it unattended. They try to rake it up into a pile to make sure that last little bit of debris smolders away, you know, while they’re gone.” Asst. Chief Deric Jamison | Wheeling Fire Department

The Wheeling Fire Department will also be kicking off its Fire Prevention Week on October 9, filled with helpful information and activities for residents.