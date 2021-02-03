ODOT is now part of Governor DeWine’s Human Trafficking Task Force

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The huge transportation network that ODOT manages is often used by human traffickers to move their victims from place to place.

They say ODOT employees have the highest opportunity of anyone to encounter human traffickers and their victims.

These workers are out mowing grass, scraping snow, treating and repairing roads and servicing the rest areas.

And traffickers move their victims on these highways, and often stop at rest areas.

So thousands of ODOT workers are now trained and watching.

“We do training with all of our new hires at ODOT so they know the signs to look for,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary. “We put up resources at rest areas all across the state so that if a victim of human trafficking finds themselves in one of our rest areas, they know how to reach out to try to get help.”

They look for young people constantly in the presence of a controlling or possessive adult.

They also look for signs of physical abuse.

They the the most vulnerable are runaways and undocumented immigrants.